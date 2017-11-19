- Advertisement -

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters has welcomed the decision by Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF to remove President Robert Mugabe as the party chief.

EFF on Sunday said the decision was long overdue and should be welcomed by all progressive forces in the world.

“For the longest time, South Africa has been saying that Zimbabwe should solve its own problems without external influence. The Zanu-PF Central Committee decision on President Mugabe and the intervention by the Zimbabwe Defence Force are progressive internal mechanisms, which will save Zimbabwe from further degeneration,” the party’s spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, said.

Stay in power

He added that President Mugabe’s continued stay in power was undermining the people-led progressive land redistribution.

“As we said on many occasions, celebrating President Mugabe overstay in power was tantamount to celebrating wrongfulness, mediocrity and a notion that only one person is capable of leading until death.”

EFF said it does not approve and will never approve of elected leaders who overstay in power.

The Julius Malema-led party believes leadership must always give way to new order.

EFF challenged the new Zanu-PF leadership under Mr Emerson Mnangagwa, to lead Zimbabwe through a peaceful transition.

“We also encourage Mr Mnangagwa to not fall into the trap of his predecessor like it is the case in Uganda.

“We also encourage the Zimbabwe Defence Force to make sure that the transition is not defined by violence and civil conflict,” Dr Ndlozi said.

Economic sovereignty

EFF also hailed the interventions in Zimbabwe’s politics saying they had been excellent and should never be undermined by agent provocateurs.

Dr Ndlozi said Zimbabwe should regain its economic sovereignty and prosperity.

EFF called on the new leadership to act decisively against those “who stole Zimbabwe’s monies in the face of starvation, suffering and economic crisis”.