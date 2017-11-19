- Advertisement -

A Zimbabwean ruling party member says there could be prosecutions of members of a party faction close to the wife of President Robert Mugabe.

Lawmaker Emmanuel Fundira also says he thinks it is a “fait accompli” that recently fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be reinstated and chosen to lead Zimbabwe after Mugabe’s expected resignation.

- Advertisement -

The ruling party’s Central Committee has opened an emergency meeting to recall Mugabe as party leader.

Fundira says “corrupt and rotten” leaders in the ruling party should be punished.

“There are some resources which have been taken away from this country,” Fundira says. “Naturally, the laws will follow up and make sure that all those people are brought to book.”