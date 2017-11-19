- Advertisement -

Zanu-PF members who voted for President Robert Mugabe to be recalled are part of a “historical moment”.

This is what Zimbabwe’s secretary of finance Dr Obert Mpofu said on Sunday.

He was addressing the Zanu-PF’s central executive committee shortly after the party announced Emmerson Mnangagwa as its interim president.

Mpofu said Mnangagwa’s appointment will rejuvenate the party.

Face impeachment

“With the opening of the new page, the party is stronger,” he said.

“This will have a monumental impact on the party and Zanu-PF.

“We have seen democracy,” said Mpofu. He said Mugabe has been the leader for a long time and that they owe a lot to him.

“It is a sad day for the party that he must depart”.

Mugabe has until noon on Monday to tender his resignation or face impeachment.

This came about after his party Zanu-PF announced at a media conference on Sunday that it had given Mugabe the boot.

His wife and first lady Grace Mugabe has been expelled as party secretary.

Central committee

Zanu-PF’s central executive committee also announced that it has replaced Mugabe’s 37-year-reign with Mnangagwa as its interim president.

He has also been reinstated as party secretary.

Addressing its central committee, Zanu-PF’s secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, said that out of its 300 members, 201 had taken part in the deliberations.

He said the central committee thanked the army for “restoring normalcy”.

All members of the party’s central committee who were elected in 2014 and had subsequently been suspended or expelled because of the G40 cabal are reinstated, announced Chinamasa.

He said if Mugabe doesn’t resign by noon on Monday, the chief whip had been ordered to institute proceedings so he could be recalled.

Members of the G40 cabal, including Jonathan Moyo, Grace Mugabe and Walter Mzembe, were also expelled. Chinamasa added that Grace Mugabe has been expelled as the secretary for the women’s league for promoting divisiveness and hate speech.