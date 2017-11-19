- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party said on Sunday that Robert Mugabe must resign as the country’s president or face impeachment as it also resolved to expel his wife Grace.

A party meeting in Harare agreed that “Mugabe resign forthwith from his position as president of Zimbabwe” by midday Monday or face impeachment proceedings.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo added that “Grace is on the list of people to be expelled from the party”.