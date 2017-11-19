- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s ruling party Central Committee says recently fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa should be its nominee to take over as the country’s president.

The party has fired longtime President Robert Mugabe as its party chief and said if he doesn’t step down as president by midday Monday they will begin impeachment proceedings when Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The decisions follow a dramatic few days in which the military put Mugabe under house arrest, angered by his firing of Mnangagwa and positioning of the unpopular first lady to replace him — and likely succeed her husband as leader.

The party accuses Grace Mugabe of “preaching hate, divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not delegated to the office”. She is removed as head of the women’s league.

The party’s decisions on Sunday will be formalised at a special congress next month.