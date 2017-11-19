- Advertisement -

The Youth League of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party on Sunday called for the decades-long ruler to step down.

The call came after a Sunday morning meeting by the Youth League executive “in solidarity” with the bloodless coup led by the country’s military, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corportion’s reported.

The Youth League also called for the reinstatement of Mugabe rival Emmerson Mnangagwa to the government and the expulsion of Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe from the party.

The organisation had previously been a supporter of Grace Mugabe as successor to her husband.

The news comes as the coup leaders will likely try to pressure President Mugabe to step down from his office at a new round of negotiations.

New talks between army generals and Mugabe are set to be mediated on Sunday by Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori, with representatives from intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Information also attending, state broadcaster ZBC reported.

The 93-year-old president, who has been under house arrest since Wednesday’s peaceful putsch, already met on Thursday with army leadership, headed by chief Constantino Chiwenga.

In the meantime, tens of thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare to celebrate the end of the Mugabe era, with the army peacefully looking on.

The army wants an interim government set up and for elections to then be held.

The Southern African Development Community also plans to hold a crisis summit in Angola on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Zimbabwe. Representatives from South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Angola are expected.