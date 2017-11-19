- Advertisement -

An influential figure in Zimbabwe’s ruling party says he is concerned about possible violence if President Robert Mugabe does not resign immediately.

Chris Mutsvangwa, head of the liberation war veterans, says he is concerned that the military could end up opening fire to protect Mugabe from protesters. He says there will be more demonstrations like the massive one Saturday if Mugabe’s negotiations with the military on his departure from power don’t end soon.

He hopes Mugabe “gives into the fact that he has got to tender his resignation and leave”. Mugabe was set to meet on Sunday with the army commander who put him under house arrest in a second round of talks.

“We would expect that Mugabe would not have the prospect of the military shooting at people, trying to defend him,” Mutsvangwa says. “The choice is his.”

The ruling party is meeting on demands to recall Mugabe as party leader, while lawmakers to impeach him when Parliament resumes on Tuesday.