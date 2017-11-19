- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s parliament is expected to commence an impeachment process against President Robert Mugabe, if he fails to resign, latest by Tuesday Nov. 21.

The main opposition’s parliamentary chief whip Innocent Gonese, was quoted as saying that his MDC-T party has been in discussions with the ruling ZANU-PF party to act jointly.

Gonese said that a motion for impeachment would “definitely” be forwarded against Mugabe.

“If Mugabe is not gone by Tuesday, then as sure as the sun rises from the east, impeachment process will kick in,” he said.

The MDC-T has unsuccessfully tried to impeach Mugabe in the past, but now the ruling party has turned against him.

The ruling party is likely to fire Mugabe on Sunday as party leader at a Central Committee meeting, as demands by provincial branches to recall Mugabe as party leader increases.

The meeting also is expected to reinstate the vice president whose firing nearly two weeks ago led the military to step in.

The meeting comes a day after huge crowds rallied in the capital for Mugabe to go

State-run media also says Mugabe is set to discuss his expected exit with the army commander who put him under house arrest.

Mugabe’s talks with army commander Constantino Chiwenga are the second round of negotiations on an exit with a veneer of dignity as the military tries to avoid accusations of a coup.

This time, the talks do not appear to include a South African government delegation.