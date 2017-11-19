- Advertisement -

The youth league of Zimbabwe’s ruling party says President Robert Mugabe should resign and take a rest as an “elder statesman”, while his wife, Grace, should be expelled from the party “forever”.

The Zanu-PF ruling party is holding an emergency meeting to discuss demands to recall Mugabe as party leader.

Youth league leader Yeukai Simbanegavi praises the military for moving against what she describes as a group of “criminals” led by Grace Mugabe.

- Advertisement -

“It is unfortunate that the president allowed her to usurp executive authority from him, thereby destroying both the party and the government,” Simbanegavi says at ruling party headquarters.

She says the youth league also wants the reinstatement of Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former vice president whose firing by Mugabe followed harsh criticism by Zimbabwe’s first lady.