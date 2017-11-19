- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s parliament will “definitely” put in motion a process to impeach President Robert Mugabe, the main opposition’s parliamentary chief whip says, adding that they have been in discussions with the ruling Zanu-PF party to act jointly.

Innocent Gonese with the MDC-T party said: “If Mugabe is not gone by Tuesday, then as sure as the sun rises from the east, impeachment process will kick in.”

The MDC-T has unsuccessfully tried to impeach Mugabe in the past, but now the ruling party has turned against him.

The ruling party on Sunday is likely to fire Mugabe as party leader at a Central Committee meeting. State-run media also says Mugabe will meet the army commander who put him under house arrest for another round of talks.