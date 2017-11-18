- Advertisement -

President Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwawo has reportedly said that his uncle has hardly slept since the military seized power on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, Zhuwawo, however, said that Mugabe’s health was otherwise “good”.

Zhuwawo reportedly said this from a secret location in South Africa.

He said that Mugabe and his wife Grace had no intention of stepping down, adding that they were “ready to die for what is correct”.

This came as a former Zimbabwe cabinet minister Tshinga Dube said on Saturday said that the ruling Zanu-PF party was set to recall Mugabe “as early as tomorrow”.

Dube spoke as thousands of residents of the capital pushed closer to the official State House in a massive rally calling on Mugabe to go.

Mugabe remained under military house arrest and was said to be resisting efforts to step aside.

Dube said:”we are just going to properly send the old man away as early as tomorrow or so”.

Provincial branches of the ruling party have passed no-confidence votes in Mugabe and called for the Central Committee to meet this weekend and recall him as party leader. They also wanted first lady Grace recalled as head of the women’s league.