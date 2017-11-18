- Advertisement -

A motion of ‘no confidence’ in embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly been tabled in parliament by an opposition lawmaker, according to a report.

According to NewsDay, the motion was filed early this week and was expected to get support from across the political divide.

Unnamed sources said MDC-T Mabvuku-Tafara lawmaker James Maridadi had notified the speaker of parliament of his intention to move for a motion to impeach Mugabe.

National assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda has however denied receiving the motion, while opposition lawmakers have not confirmed or denied the development.

It was reported that the national assembly speaker only agreed to convene parliament on Tuesday.

‘It’s done, it’s finished’

This came amid reports that the ruling Zanu-PF was planning on ditching its long-time leader after the party’s provincial structures passed a vote of no confidence in Mugabe.

Mugabe’s ruling party’s 10 regional branches took to state television to call for him to go.

Cornelius Mupereri, a spokesperson for Zanu-PF’s Midlands region, was one of several party barons to appear on ZBC’s nightly news to read almost identical statements calling on Mugabe to quit.

Chris Mutsvangwa, chairperson of the independence war veterans’ association, said “the game is up” for Mugabe and announced street protests against the president.

“It’s done, it’s finished… The generals have done a fantastic job,” he said at a press conference in Harare.

“We want to restore our pride and [Saturday] is the day… we can finish the job which the army started.”