China’s government says it hopes Zimbabwe’s political situation can be resolved “under the legal framework.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters that China would be “glad to see an early restoration of national stability and social order in Zimbabwe.”

Geng did not say what role China is playing in Zimbabwe’s situation. Longtime President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest after the military moved in, and negotiations continue on his departure.

Questions have been raised about China’s role because Zimbabwe’s army commander visited the country last week. On Monday, he threatened to “step in” to calm Zimbabwe’s tensions over Mugabe’s firing of his longtime deputy.

China has called the visit by General Constantino Chiwenga a “normal military exchange.”