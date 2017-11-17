- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since the country’s army took over on Wednesday.

He attended a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare.



Mr Mugabe had been under house arrest for days, amid a power struggle over who would succeed him.

The military said on Friday it was “engaging” with Mr Mugabe and would advise the public on the outcome of talks “as soon as possible”.