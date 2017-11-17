- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s military said on Friday it had detained some “criminals” in President Robert Mugabe’s government after generals took power in a dispute over who would succeed the 93-year-old leader.

“Significant progress has been made in our operation,” the defence forces said in a statement after vowing to target “criminals” close to Mugabe.

“We have accounted for some of the criminals while others are still at large.”