- Advertisement -
Zimbabwe’s military said on Friday it had detained some “criminals” in President Robert Mugabe’s government after generals took power in a dispute over who would succeed the 93-year-old leader.
- Advertisement -
“Significant progress has been made in our operation,” the defence forces said in a statement after vowing to target “criminals” close to Mugabe.
“We have accounted for some of the criminals while others are still at large.”
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]