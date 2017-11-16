- Advertisement -

The head of the African Union said Thursday that the body “will never accept the military coup d’etat” in Zimbabwe.

“We demand respect for the constitution, a return to the constitutional order and we will never accept the military coup d’etat,” Alpha Conde said in an interview with French journalists in Paris.

- Advertisement -

“We know there are internal problems. They need to be resolved politically by the ZANU-PF party and not with an intervention by the army,” added Conde, who is also Guinea’s president.