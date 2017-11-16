- Advertisement -

Two leaders of Zanu-PF’s Generation 40 (G40) faction – Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo – have reportedly been arrested by the army.

According to NewsDay, Kasukuwere and Moyo – the brains behind G40 – were “fished out” from President Robert Mugabe’s Borrowdale mansion where they had sought refuge on Wednesday.

They were handed over to the military, the report said.

“The ministers had been at the house of the President and following negotiations they were handed over and are reportedly being held at KGVI awaiting their day in court,” the source close to the developments was quoted as saying.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) on Wednesday announced that it had taken over the country and was keeping Mugabe and his family under guard at his home as the military was getting rid of the “criminals” around the nonagenarian.

This came after the ZDF on Monday warned the 93-year-old leader that it would intervene if he continued purging party veterans in a bid to see his wife, Grace Mugabe, become his successor.

The takeover, which has largely been described as a coup, also saw the arrest of several ministers and members of the so-called “Generation 40” group within the ruling party.

The faction was believed to have been working to ensure Mugabe’s recently fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa would never ascended to the presidency.

A report on Thursday said that “a deal has been proposed that former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa should lead a transitional government that will be constituted of stakeholders from other political parties” in Zimbabwe.

President Mugabe had been given an opportunity to negotiate an exit that included state protection together with his family.

“One of the priorities of the transitional government will be to restore the economy that has experienced decline in recent times,” the report said.