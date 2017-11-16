- Advertisement -

International charity Oxfam has expressed hope that democracy in Zimbabwe would hold after the country’s military tookover.

Stewart Muchapera, Oxfam’s media and communications adviser for Southern Africa, told Sputnik: “for now I think everything is calm and there is an air of opportunity. The situation remains calm and our hope is that the tenants of democracy should hold,”

On Tuesday, media reported that armored vehicles had been moving toward the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.

Media also said that there were explosions in the city. The country’s military explained that it was mobilising against the criminals.

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under heavy guard.

Muchapera, who is on ground in Harare, said, inspite of a large-scale military presence in Harare, residents have continued with their everyday lives.

“I think in terms of armored vehicles they are only in strategic points and people are going on with their day-to-day lives and there have not been any shots in the streets.

“Yes, there is a heavy presence of soldiers in the city but everything is normal,” Muchapera said.

The ongoing situation is unlikely to affect the charity’s activities in the country, the Oxfam communications adviser added.

“[Our operations will] not necessarily [be affected]. Our operations are going on and we are continuing our investment into the community.

“We are here to help the needy in the community,” Muchapera said.

On Nov. 6, Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been considered the president’s potential successor and had the support of the armed forces.

On Monday, Constantine Chiwenga, the commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, called on the president to end the purge within the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party, from which Mnangagwa had been expelled.