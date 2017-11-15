- Advertisement -

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on all sides in Zimbabwe to show “restraint” after the country’s military took control and President Robert Mugabe said he was under house arrest.

Guterres is monitoring the situation and “appeals for calm, non-violence and restraint,” said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

Guterres “stresses the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means and dialogue, and in line with the country’s constitution”, he added.

The UN chief noted that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was making efforts to end the crisis.

South Africa’s government said President Jacob Zuma had spoken by telephone to Mugabe, who “indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine”.

Mugabe, 93, has ruled Zimbabwe since its independence from Britain in 1980.