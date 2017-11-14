- Advertisement -

Four military tanks have been spotted heading toward Zimbabwe’s capital a day after the military chief warned President Robert Mugabe over purge in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Witnesses on Tuesday told international media that military vehicles were also blocking major roads outside Harare.

A Reuters witness saw two other tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 kilometres from the city.

One, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks.

Local media also reported that heavily armed soldiers had sealed off state TV broadcaster — the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The development comes a day after the country’s head of the armed forces said he was prepared to “step in” to end a purge of supporters of ousted Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa fled into exile after he was pushed out of the party but vowed to fight Mr Mugabe and his wife Grace, the likely successor of the the 93-year-old president.