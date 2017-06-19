Advertisement

Ethiopia monitoring Eritrea-Djibouti border spat, backs AU intervention

Ethiopia monitoring Eritrea-Djibouti border spat, backs AU intervention
DigitalGlobe
Advertisement

Ethiopia says it is keeping an eye on developments on the border spat between its neighbours – Eritrea and Djibouti.

Ethiopia – a regional security and economic giant, also said it fully supported the African Union (AU) intervention in the impasse. The AU commission chair last Friday said they had deployed a fact finding mission to the area.

A Foreign Ministry statement said, Addis Ababa was calling for all parties to restrain from escalating tensions but rather to resort to peaceful means to resolve their differences. They also called for the United Nations to join in the mission.

Advertisement

Djibouti late last week accused Eritrea of deploying troops to a disputed border region after Qatar withdrew its troops. The Gulf state had been acting as mediator in a border dispute but is believed to have pulled out after both countries sided with Saudi Arabia in a diplomatic row.

Qatar’s Gulf Arab neighbours cut ties with Doha at the beginning of June accusing Doha of backing Islamist militancy and Iran. Qatar strongly denies this.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: New solution/complete cure helps men last 30mins+ in bed and get bigger manhood up to 7inches+ without side effect [Click here to know]


AD: Dr Dan suggests 5 ways to satisfy your system and last up 25 minutes in bed when making love [Click here to read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 Recode Ltd. All Rights Reserved.