Sudan’s rebel movement suspends peace talks with government

Sudan’s rebel People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector announced Saturday suspension of peace negotiations with Sudan government regarding South Kordofan and Blue Nile Areas, Xinhua news agency reports.

The agency further reports on it’s website that SPLM/northern sector Chairman Malik Agar affirmed complete cessation of any participation in the negotiations or any contacts with the government, saying that the real future of the group lies in “removing the current government and building of a democratic system for all the Sudanese.”

He also said that leaders would begin a new procession to rebuild the movement according to the vision of “a new Sudan for all the Sudanese men and women.”

The movement, which has been fighting the Sudanese government at South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas since 2011, is split, as internally, the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) and the Blue Nile Liberation Council diverged on the leave or stay of Agar, the movement leader.

More than 10 rounds of peace talks have been held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa between the Sudanese government and the SPLM/northern, under the patronage of the African Union, but have failed to reach a peace deal regarding South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas.