US embassy warns Ethiopian students of visa fraud

The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia on Tuesday warned Ethiopian students wanting to travel to the U.S. of the dangers of visa fraud.

The Embassy didn’t specify the reasons for the notice, but it comes months after another statement dismissing speculation that visa rules for Ethiopians will be tightened.

Though Ethiopia was not one of the seven countries placed under the executive travel ban of the administration of U.S. President Donald trump last January, the ban nevertheless caused concern.

Every year thousands of Ethiopians travel to the U.S. for resettlement, education or family visits.

Although there are no known statistics of number of Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian origin living in the U.S., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia estimates it to be in upwards of half a million.

With Ethiopia bordering by Sudan and Somalia which were put on the travel ban and refugees from both countries using the U.S. embassy in Ethiopia for visa applications Ethiopian visa applicants feared they would be unwittingly included in the ban.

During the January executive travel ban several dozen people mainly from Somalia, Sudan and Yemen which use Ethiopia as a transit were temporarily stranded at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The travel ban first issued in late January was suspended by a judge, although there was a second failed effort to reinstate the ban on six of the seven countries again blocked in the courts.

With the suspension of the travel ban, the stranded passengers were able to leave the airport for their final destinations.