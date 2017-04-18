Burkina Faso police stage nationwide protest over corruption

Advertisement

Burkina Faso police have staged a nationwide protest, calling it the first in a series of peaceful demonstrations against corruption and a lack of transparency among their leaders.

One protest leader, Patrice Sanou, on Tuesday said more protests will follow.

Tensions have grown within Burkina Faso’s police forces in recent months. The police union has warned authorities about unfair treatment and pay among those guarding private buildings including banks, mining companies and hotels.

The union is asking for the written contracts with companies who hire the police.

The recent rise in fears over extremist attacks in the region is another source of pressure on police in this West African nation.