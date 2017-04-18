Advertisement

Ethiopia rejects UN investigation over protest deaths

Residents of Bishoftu crossed their wrists above their heads as a symbol for the Oromo anti-government protesting movement during the Oromo new year holiday Irreechaa in Bishoftu on October 2, 2016. Several people were killed in a stampede near the Ethiopian capital on October 2 after police fired tear gas at protesters during a religious festival, according to an AFP photographer at the scene. Several thousand people had gathered at a sacred lake to take part in the Irreecha ceremony, in which the Oromo community marks the end of the rainy season, where participants crossed their wrists above their heads, a gesture that has become a symbol of Oromo anti-government protests. The event quickly degenerated, with protesters throwing stones and bottles and security forces responding with baton charges and then tear gas grenades.AFP/Zacharias Abubeker
Ethiopia’s prime minister has rejected calls by the UN and EU for independent investigations into the deaths of hundreds of people during months of anti-government protests.

Hailemariam Desalegn has said that Ethiopia is able to carry out the investigations itself.

Protesters from the Amhara and Oromia regions have been complaining about political and economic marginalisation.

The government has imposed a state of emergency in response to the protests.

The country was hit by an unprecedented wave of demonstrations, which began in November 2015.

International rights groups have said that hundreds of people lost their lives in incidents where police and protesters clashed.

In the past, the government has disputed the figures and said that the security forces were responding to what were described as “anti-peace forces”.

Mr Hailemariam told the BBC that an investigation by Ethiopia’s Human Rights Commission, a body created by the constitution, was the only way of dealing with the issue.

He said that the commission was an independent institution but admitted that it “lacked capacity” and said that it could be strengthened.

He also defended the state of emergency, imposed in October last year, saying it has brought “normalcy” to the country.

He said the recent four-month extension of the emergency law by parliament was “necessary to consolidate some of the gains that the state had achieved in instituting reforms”.

Mr Hailemariam said that the government has been focussing on solving the unemployment issue, especially among the youth, which he admitted had “brought resentment”.

He said that the thousands who were arrested in a nationwide crackdown were still being held in prison and will have to go though the judicial process.

