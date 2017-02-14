Angola shuts Turkish Luanda College linked to Gulen movement

Advertisement

Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos has ordered the closing down of Colégio Esperança Internacional, also known as Turkish Luanda College.

President dos Santos also ordered the termination of the employment contracts for both the academic and none academic staff of the institution.

Subversive activities

No explanation was given for the directive, which has left the affected parents and students in a state of confusion.

The presidential decree is dated October 3, 2016, but the implementation was set to begin on Friday, February 10, 2017.

The Turkish Luanda College is linked to Fethullah Gülen movement, associated with alleged subversive activities in Turkey.

Coup attempt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last July blamed the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for a bloody coup attempt.

President Erdogan visited Mozambique, Tanzania and Madagascar last month, during which he reportedly sought the closure or takeover of the international institutions inspired by Gulen.