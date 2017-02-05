Africa needs more women presidents – Dlamini-Zuma

Advertisement

The former chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says Africa needs more women to be elected into presidential positions.

“Right now there is just one, in Liberia [Ellen Johnson Sirleaf] and her two terms come to an end in October,” said Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday.

She was speaking at a church in Khutsong, Carletonville at a service with the theme of women in leadership.

Although she giggled several times when speaking about the potential of a female president in South Africa, she called on women to stop undermining their own capabilities.

She’s earmarked by some to replace President Jacob Zuma when he steps down at the ANC’s 54th national elective conference in December but is likely to have to fight it out with deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa who declared in December 2016 that he was available to serve if nominated for the post.

“We must be there in the ruling of the country,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said it cannot be defined as a democracy if the majority were not participants in the democratic process.

“If you empower women, you empower the entire family, you empower the entire community,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma, who danced and hugged some of her comrades in the ANC Women’s League throughout the marathon praise and worship session, shared with the crowd some of targets she helped set up while at the African Union.

“We have said we want to silence the guns,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma also spoke on numerous parts of the Agenda 2063 idea, which will see leaders opting to debate over issues instead of resorting to warfare.

She told the crowd that the vision also aimed to see Africans successfully trading within the continent.

She added that this would give countries in Africa a competitive edge when they approached the global market.