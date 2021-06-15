Burkina Faso’s Army said it had killed more than 25 terrorists during sweep operations conducted from June 7 to June 13, but also lost three soldiers and six volunteers.

The operations followed the attack that claimed the lives of 132 people on June 4 and June 5, on a mining site in the village of Solhan, north-eastern Sahel region.

According to the report, several sweep operations were conducted in many localities of the area resulting in the killings of about 10 attackers and the seizure of rolling stock.





“The ongoing operations had discovered one improvised explosive device which has been rendered harmless.

“On June 10, armed individuals ambushed a joint military squad during patrol in the north-western part of the country,’’ Burkina Faso’s Army said.

The army added that about 15 attackers were killed during the response while a significant quantity of light, heavy weapons as well as ammunitions and rolling stock were seized.