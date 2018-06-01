The Ghanaian police on Sunday arrested 25 Nigerians in Amasaman for alleged violent crimes and robbery.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, a news portal in Ghana, the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Francis Yiribaare, said the arrests were part of measures by the police to address concerns over the re-emergence of violent crimes in the area.

”A team of intelligence-led operations searched hideouts of 19 Nigerians, all males, who took cover in the ceiling of a house and locked up the rooms, were arrested,” Mr Yiribaare said.

”In another search, six more male Nigerians were arrested.” he added.

He said the police also seized 36 laptops, 29 mobile phones, 13 modems and pendrives, a Sony digital camera, a Samsung 3D gadget, 13 ID cards, three wrist watches, one Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration No GX 691-17 and three Nigerian passports from the suspects.

Also found with the suspects were an unspecified number of tramadol capsules and tablets, five packs of suspected Indian Hemp, some liquid concoction suspected to be Indian Hemp bitters and Shisha pipe with four and half packs of flavour.