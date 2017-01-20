Gambia’s Jammeh in 11th-hour talks over handover crisis

Advertisement

Regional leaders held 11th-hour talks with Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to hand over power peacefully Friday, as troops from five African nations stood by ready to intervene failing a negotiated deal.

As evening fell over Gambia’s capital Banjul, Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinea’s Alpha Conde, who flew in around noon, remained locked in talks aimed at avoiding the need for force to resolve the crisis.

Jammeh, who refuses to recognise his defeat in presidential elections last month, would be offered asylum in the country of his choice, Conde advisor Kiridi Bangoura said earlier in the day.

“We still have every chance for a peaceful solution,” Aziz said before heading to The Gambia. “We have every interest in achieving that, we have enough conflicts in Africa going on without adding another.”

The pair arrived after a previously announced noon (1200 GMT) deadline for military intervention by foreign troops, which was extended de facto with no new time set.

Jammeh has rejected President Adama Barrow’s December 1 election win, despite significant pressure from regional powers and the UN, sparking a major crisis and sending Gambians and tourists — vital for the tiny country’s economy — fleeing.

– ‘An ultimatum’ –

Mauritania’s Aziz met Jammeh earlier this week as well as opposition leaders and Barrow but Conde advisor Bangoura said the longtime Gambian leader had yet to choose a place of exile.

Political sources cited Morocco and Guinea as possibilities, along with Mauritania and Qatar.

Barrow, who was sworn in at The Gambia’s embassy in Dakar on Thursday, remained in Senegal awaiting the outcome of the talks, with hopes of taking over from Jammeh as soon as his safety could be guaranteed.

Advertisement

He hailed a “victory of the Gambian nation” and demanded loyalty from his armed forces at his inauguration.

An imminent military operation, dubbed operation “Restore Democracy”, was suspended late Thursday to allow the final push to convince Jammeh to leave after 22 years at the helm of the former British colony.

“We have suspended operations and given him an ultimatum,” said Marcel Alain de Souza, head of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

– Shifting loyalties –

As white flags reportedly flew from Gambian army posts in the countryside, tectonic shifts were said to be underway among the military elite, pointing to a gradual acceptance of Barrow, even among units known for loyalty to Jammeh.

A diplomatic source said a faction had “switched sides” among the elite Republican Guards who assure Jammeh’s personal protection, following meetings among themselves at their Bakau barracks close to Banjul.

Gambia’s army chief Ousman Badjie said foreign troops would be welcomed “with a cup of tea” rather than gunfire if they intervene to ensure Jammeh stands down.

Badjie, a former Jammeh loyalist, said after attending Friday prayers at a mosque that “for our brothers who are coming, we are going to welcome them with a cup of tea and they place their weapons there”.

“Why should we fight?”, he added. “This is a political misunderstanding. There is no military solution to a political problem, let me tell you. We are not fools. I love my soldiers. I love the Gambian people. Nobody is going to be hurt here.”

Soldiers were told by Barrow in his inauguration speech they would be considered rebel elements if they remained armed on the streets.