South Africa congratulates Adama Barrow

Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow is seen during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Banjul, Gambia December 12, 2016.Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
The South African Government has congratulated President Adama Barrow following his swearing in as the new President of The Gambia, on 19 January 2017 at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

To this end, South Africa recognises President Barrow as the legitimate President of The Gambia and looks forward to a close working relationship with him and the people of The Gambia, to build and strengthen bilateral relations.

It through the statement has commended the sterling efforts made by the international community, spearheaded by ECOWAS, the AU and the UNSC in the quest to finding a lasting and peaceful resolution of the political crisis in The Gambia.

The South African Government calls on and urges former President Yahya Jammeh to cooperate with ECOWAS, and should step down peacefully.

The South African Government expressed its hope that President Adama Barrow returns to his country to assume the role democratically bestowed on him by the people of The Gambia.

