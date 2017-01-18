Advertisement

Senegal troops head for Gambia as Jammeh mandate expires

Senegal troops head for Gambia as Jammeh mandate expires
Advertisement

Columns of Senegalese troops moved to the Gambian border on Wednesday, threatening military action against President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to accept a December election defeat, military sources and residents of towns near the border said.

“We are heading towards there,” one military source in Dakar told Reuters. “We are very seriously preparing ourselves.”

Advertisement

Residents of the towns of Diouloulou and Ziguinchor in southern Senegal reported troop movements towards the Gambian frontier from midnight onwards.

“Since early morning there have been hundreds of Senegalese soldiers heading in trucks towards the border with The Gambia,” one source in Ziguinchor said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.