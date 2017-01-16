Jammeh begs Sirleaf, ECOWAS over court case

Advertisement

President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has made a recording of a phone conversation he had with the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, public.

In the video recording, Jammeh begged Sirleaf to convince other West African leaders to allow hired Supreme Court judges to travel to Banjul to hear his petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Advertisement

Jammeh had in his bid to cling to power after 22 years as President of The Gambia rejected the outcome of the December 1 Presidential election, which was won by Adama Barrow.

ECOWAS had called on him to hand over power to Barrow, warning that he won’t be recognised as President of the country from January 19, the date Barrow is supposed to be sworn in as President.

Jammeh’s decision to record and make a private conversation public has been criticised by many.