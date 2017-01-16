Gambia President-elect Barrow’s son killed by dog

Advertisement

The son of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by a dog.

Eight-year-old Habibou Barrow is reported to have died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Mr Barrow missed his son’s funeral as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.

Mr Barrow won the election last year but outgoing President Yayah Jammeh does not accept the result.

The regional body Ecowas had asked Mr Barrow to stay in Senegal until his inauguration planned for Thursday.

Mr Jammeh applied to the Supreme Court to stop the inauguration but the Chief Justice refused to rule on the issue.