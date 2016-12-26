Advertisement

Somalia to delay presidential election for 4th time – official

Somalia to delay presidential election for 4th time – official
A woman casts her vote during Somalia's parliament election, at a polling station in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 6, 2016.AFP

An electoral official says Somalia has decided to delay its presidential election for a fourth time amid allegations of fraud and intimidation.

The vote had been set for Wednesday, but the official said Monday it likely will be Jan. 24 instead. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Advertisement

This Horn of Africa nation is riven by clan rivalries and threatened by al-Shabab Islamic extremists opposed to Western-style democracy.

Somalia is expected to swear in parliament members Wednesday. They elect the country’s president, who is not chosen directly by popular vote.

Opposition leaders have expressed concern over the delays, saying the process is marred by fraud in favor of the current administration’s hand-picked members.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER



Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.