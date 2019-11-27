<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 23-year-old lady, Halima Juma, was arrested with 23 ATM cards allegedly tucked inside her private parts.

Police in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, said they suspected her of stealing money from bank users after illegally obtaining their ATM cards, k24TV has reported.

Halima was reportedly arrested on Tuesday at a bank ATM gallery in Mbagala area of Dar es Salaam, when a bank official saw her use different ATM cards of the same bank to withdraw money from ATMs.

“After being busted, Halima, a resident of Chalinze, tried to escape, but she was cornered by the bank’s security guards, who handed her over to police,” the medium reported.

“A body search conducted on her yielded 23 ATM cards that had been hidden in her private parts.

“The cards were of nine different banks, including: Equity, Diamond Trust Bank, CFC Stanbic, NBC, CRDB (the country’s leading bank), NMB, Amana, Posta and ACB,” the report added.

Dar es Salaam regional police boss, Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed the incident, saying Halima was caught on several surveillance cameras entering different ATM rooms, and withdrawing large sums of money using the different ATM cards.

He said Halima had confessed to being part of an ATM cards-theft syndicate.

Halima said the syndicate did not involve any of the country’s bank employees.

Investigations are underway, police say.