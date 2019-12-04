<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A fire at an industrial area in Sudan has killed no lesser than 23 people and injuring nearly 130 persons.

The incident happened in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital after a fire triggered by an explosion tore through the factory, the nation’s government confirmed.

Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in north Khartoum.

The death toll may increase as the victims are still being treated at local hospitals.

“A fire erupted in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured,” the statement said. “A blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire.”

The government called on citizens to donate blood to treat the wounded.

“Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials,” the statement continued.

State television reported “heavy losses of life and property”.

“The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire,” an employee of an adjacent factory told the AFP news agency.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations.

Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.