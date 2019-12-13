<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than 200 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered since the South African government announced amnesty at the beginning of this month, the police on Friday said.

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, disclosed this in Pretoria.

The firearms amnesty was commenced on Dec. 1 and it will end on May 31, 2020.

“I encourage all South Africans, who are in possession of illegal or unwanted firearms to surrender them to their nearest police stations during this amnesty period knowing they will not be prosecuted,” the minister said.

He said they have established 46 stations where gun owners can surrender their firearms from 7:00 until 17:00 each day.

The police said they believe the amnesty period would result in the reduction of illegally possessed firearms.

The last time South Africa had firearms amnesty was in 2010 when more than 42,000 guns and 450,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered.