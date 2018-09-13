Twenty people died when a truck carrying scores of people back from a village fair in central Mali plunged into a river after its brakes failed, the government said Thursday.

The accident occurred late Monday in the central Saye region, a statement said.

“Sixty-three people were rescued and searches are continuing,” it said. “According to preliminary studies, a technical fault linked to the braking system was at the root of this dramatic accident.”

It reminded transporters to follow the law and not mix passengers with merchandise or livestock being transported.

Accidents are common in Mali where bad roads and poorly kept vehicles abound with scant respect for traffic rules.