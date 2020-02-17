Twenty people, many of them women and children, were killed on Monday in a stampede at a distribution of food and money for displaced people in Diffa, southeast Niger, sources said.
“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and said about 10 people had been injured.
