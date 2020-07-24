



Fifteen legislators in Zambia have tested positive for Covid-19 amid a surge in cases of the virus in the country.

The country now has 3,856 confirmed cases but says it will not impose a lockdown.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya has reported 154 new cases following 835 tests in the last 24 hours as well as two deaths.

The 15 MPs were found positive after mass screening following the death of their colleague over a week ago.

URBAN AREAS





Most of Zambia’s cases have been recorded in urban centres with three Copperbelt region towns affected.

“We have lost a critical patient at the Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre. He had comorbidity with hypertension,” the minister said.

“We have also lost one patient in Lusaka. This brings our cumulative number of deaths to 136, 33 of which were due to Covid-19 and 97 associated deaths.”

A total of 253 patients have been discharged while two are critical and 16 on oxygen support.