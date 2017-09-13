A Kenya police official says riots broke out in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu city after a rumor spread about alleged efforts to rig next month’s presidential election.

Nyanza regional police boss Leonard Katana said Wednesday that several people were injured as police engaged youth who blocked roads in the southwestern city and threw stones. He says police used tear gas to disperse them.

Kenya is scheduled to hold a repeat presidential election on Oct. 17 after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election last month. Opposition leader Raila Odinga went to court claiming electoral fraud.

Odinga has repeatedly said he won’t participate in next month’s vote unless changes are made to the East African nation’s electoral commission, which the court said had committed irregularities.