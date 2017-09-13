France has called on Chadian President Idriss Déby, to announce a “timetable” for the parliamentary elections.

A statement from the French foreign ministry urged Chadian authorities to announce dates for the elections saying Legislative elections are an important part of democratic life.

The legislative elections were postponed last February by President Déby, who has been in power since 1990.

He was re-elected for a fifth term in April 2016 after a disputed election.

President Deby had declared that the legislative elections would not take place before 2019, arousing the anger of the opposition.