France has called on Chadian President Idriss Déby, to announce a “timetable” for the parliamentary elections.
A statement from the French foreign ministry urged Chadian authorities to announce dates for the elections saying Legislative elections are an important part of democratic life.
- Advertisement -
The legislative elections were postponed last February by President Déby, who has been in power since 1990.
He was re-elected for a fifth term in April 2016 after a disputed election.
President Deby had declared that the legislative elections would not take place before 2019, arousing the anger of the opposition.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]