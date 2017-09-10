President Jacob Zuma has commended African Union (AU) talks on the conflict in Libya, his office said on Sunday.

“It was the first time that all the opposing players in the conflict came together under one roof in this fashion and I would like to therefore congratulate President [Denis] Sassou-N’Guesso for convening this meeting successfully,” said President Zuma in a statement.

The talks, convened by the AU’s high level panel on Libya, were held in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo and chaired by its president.

Reports by the UN special representative, League of the Arab States, the European Union and the AU High level representative were all considered.

“The High Level Committee also adopted a Roadmap outlining the activities and timeframes for actions towards the resolution of conflict,” presidency spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga said further.

These include a further meeting of the committee, organising an inter-Libya dialogue and the installation of “institutions of the transition”.

Zuma noted that at the meeting there was “stronger convergence on the steps that needed to be taken in order to resolve the conflict and bring about peace, democracy and stability in Libya,” said Ngqulunga.

The President returned to South Africa on Sunday morning.