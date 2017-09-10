Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli has appointed a new chief justice, Ibrahim Hamis Juma.

Professor Juma has been the country’s acting chief justice since January.

The 59 year old will be sworn in on Monday, a statement released by Gerson Msigwa, the director of presidential communications said on Sunday.

Professor Juma served as a high court judge under president Jakaya Kikwete in 2008. He was later promoted to the court of appeal in 2012.

Ibrahim Hamis Juma is preceded by retired Mohamed Chande Othman, who was earlier this year appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to review potential new information on the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold.