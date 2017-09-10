It’s a week since Kenya’s opposition coalition NASA launched a fundraising drive to raise finances for their campaigns, seeking a presidential win in the October 17 poll re-run.

The party’s leader, Raila Odinga has intensified campaigns despite limited funds.

His Sunday started at the ACK Church in Isinya town, where he attended a service before heading to Kitengela, south of Nairobi, the capital.

“We keep marching on towards victory in Kitengela #NasaForChange”, Odinga posted as the rally gained momentum.

The son of Kenya’s first vice president, Oginga Odinga, started the new round of campaigns on September 3 in Nairobi’s Mathare slum.

- Advertisement -

He has promised Kenyans a place of equal opportunities for all if he wins elections.

Odinga has also been to the south west of the country Narok, Machakos and Kisii.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials are on a retreat to deal with in-house fighting that could jeopardize their plan of conducting the repeat of the presidential election this contested by Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta alone.

NASA challenged Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the supreme court, which ordered that the elections be held again within 60 days.