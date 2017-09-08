Diane Rwigara, a fierce critic of Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, has been rearrested by the police days after she was released.

A relative confirmed to the BBC that the 35-year-old, her mother, Adeline and sister, Anne were picked up on Friday morning at their home in the capital, Kigali.

Police on Monday arrested the trio after storming their house but later reported escorting them back home as investigations continued against Diane and their family business.

“After questioning at CID, Anne Rwigara, Diane Rwigara, and Adeline Rwigara were escorted home by the police,” the Rwanda National Police (RNP) said in a tweet.

They, however, hinted that: “As investigations continue, those involved can be called back at CID for further interrogations.”

Diane, failed in a bid to stand in the August 4 presidential polls after she was barred over inadequate signatories and use of details of dead people. That led to police pressing forgery charges against her as confirmed last Wednesday.

She has repeatedly accused Kagame of stifling dissent and criticised his Rwandan Patriotic Front’s near total hold on power.

Police also confirmed that the family’s tobacco business was under investigation for tax evasion.

According to the Rwanda Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General, Richard Tusabe, the Rwigara family’s tobacco company had not paid taxes “over a period of five years.”