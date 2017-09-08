The Nigeria Union, South Africa, (NUSA) says five Nigerians detained by the police for protesting the killing of a businessman, have been released.

Clement Kalu, 35, a native of Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, was allegedly killed by the police while being interrogated for being in possession of drugs, at Springs town, near Johannesburg on Sept.5.

The Nigerians protested in front of the police station in the town, prompting the police to shoot rubber bullets to disperse them.

Some of the protesters were allegedly wounded and treated in the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday that the Nigerians were arrested on Sept. 6.

“They were arrested for protesting the killing of a member of the Nigerian community in the town.

“Following our intervention, they were released on Sept. 7. We urge Nigerians in the town to remain law abiding while we await the outcome of the post mortem on the deceased,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union had informed the Nigerian mission in South Africa on the latest development and would continue to monitor the situation.

He said that the union was on top of the situation and expressed shock on the alleged killing of the businessman.