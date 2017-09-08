An official says a Tanzanian opposition figure who was seriously wounded in a shooting has been transferred to a hospital in neighbouring Kenya.

Lawmaker Joseph Selasin of the opposition Chadema party says Tundu Lissu was airlifted to Nairobi early on Friday.

Health officials in Tanzania’s capital, Dodoma, say Lissu was shot in the stomach, leg and arm on Thursday. Police are looking for multiple gunmen.

The attack has been condemned by both the opposition and the government.

Lissu, who heads the lawyers’ association in Tanzania, is one of the most vocal critics of President John Magufuli.

He recently was charged with using abusive language after he called Magufuli a dictator over alleged attacks on the opposition and the media.