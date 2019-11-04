<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twelve people were feared dead on Monday after a boat capsized on a lake in Uganda, police said.

The boat, overloaded with fish and timber, was carrying 18 people when it overturned Monday morning on Lake Albert in the country’s north-west due to strong winds, police spokesman Julius Hakiiza told dpa.

According to Hakiiza, six people have been rescued, but 12 others remain missing, with rescue operations still ongoing.

Boat accidents occur frequently in the East African nation, mostly due to overloading, poor weather conditions and people travelling long distances using old wooden vessels.